Author and historian Alan McPherson to discuss 'Why Latin America Still Matters' at NSU

Author and historian Alan McPherson will discuss Latin America and its role and relationship with the United States as part of a Northeastern State University sponsored event in early October.
McPherson is a historian specializing in U.S.-Latin American relations and will be presenting “Why Latin America Still Matters” via Zoom on Oct. 6 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. McPherson’s talk is one of a number of events occurring across all three NSU campuses to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month this year.
The virtual discussion is open to the public and interested attendees can register at: https://rb.gy/qytxt8. The talk is being hosted by the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Department of Political Science.
“I hope that attendees learn more about our nearest neighbors and why the relationships between the United States and Latin American countries matter,” NSU Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator Kasey Rhone said. “I feel like we do not often discuss the relationships between the United States and Latin America outside of immigration. I want attendees to take away a deeper understanding of why Latin America is an important ally for the United States and an interest in the complex and intriguing relationships the United States has with its closest neighbors.”
She added it is also important to discuss how the United States intervened in Latin American countries and understand the region is not a monolith but made up of 33 countries, each with unique relationships with each other and the United States.
Rhone said she has read many of McPherson's books and also took classes with him as a graduate student. She said she invited him to NSU to speak because he is an engaging and knowledgeable speaker.
McPherson is the Thomas J. Freaney Jr. Professor of History at Temple University, where he also serves as the director of the Center for the Study of Force and Diplomacy. He has also taught at Howard University from 2001 to 2008 and the University of Oklahoma from 2008 to 2017.
He received his bachelor's from the Université de Montréal in 1994, and was later a fellow of the Canadian Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council. He earned his master's degree from San Francisco State University in 1996 and his doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2001.
He has also been a fellow of the U.S. Social Science Research Council, twice a Fulbright fellow – to the Dominican Republic in 2006 and Argentina in 2012 – and a fellow of Harvard University's David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies. In addition to his seven books about U.S.-Latin American relations and anti-Americanism, he has published dozens of chapters, journal articles, and op-eds. His latest book is called “Ghosts of Sheridan Circle: How a Washington Assassination Brought Pinochet's Terror State to Justice.”
To learn more about other events planned at NSU for National Hispanic Heritage Month visit the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s Facebook page at facebook.com/nsudiversityandinclusion or contact Rhone at diversity@nsuok.edu.
