Author details how parents shared love in Holocaust

An author whose parents survived the Holocaust shared their story during a presentation with the Eastern Oklahoma Library System Wednesday, which was International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Michael Korenblit, author of “Until We Meet Again,” founded the Respect Diversity Foundation. He said when was 6 years old, he first noticed the tattoos on his parents’ wrists from when they were inmates of German concentration camps. After asking them what the ink on their arms meant, he said, his parents tried to explain in the least horrifying and simplest terms that they were both survivors of the Holocaust.
“Needless to say, I didn’t understand a lot of it at that time, but eventually I would,” said Korenblit.
In telling the story of his parents, Korenblit said much of what happened to them over 80 years ago is still relevant to what is going on in the world today.
His parents were born and raised in Hrubieszów, Poland, where about 55 percent of the population was Christian and 45 percent Jewish. His parents met in elementary school when they were about 8 or 9 years old.
“My mom will tell you until the day that she passed away, in April of 2008, that the minute she laid eyes on him, she knew that was the person she wanted to be with for the rest of her life,” said Korenblit. “My dad, meanwhile, with the male egos we’ve got, said, ‘Yeah, she was cute.’ He liked being around her, but he liked looking at all the other young girls, too. But eventually, the two of them became boyfriend and girlfriend.”
Manya Nagelsztajin and Meyer Korenblit, his parents, were still teenagers and dating each other when the Nazis invaded Poland in 1939. Within a short period of time, the Nazis initiated similar laws in their hometown as they had imposed on Jews across Poland, Czechoslovakia, and Austria, which they had taken over without a shot being fired.
The Nazis began to divide the Jewish communities into ghetto areas, and in Hrubieszów they created three separate areas, because of the way they were scattered throughout the town. Korenblit’s father and mother were divided into separate areas.
“My dad’s father became concerned for his two older sons, who were 18 and 36 months older than my dad,” said Korenblit. “Not that he thought they were going to be killed, but he was afraid they may be sent into the military or sent away to work. So he sent them across the border into the Soviet Union to stay with relatives there. But because of my dad’s age, they thought it would be better for him to stay there. And plus he had his girlfriend there whom he really didn’t want to leave.”
The families that were forced to live in the ghettos were not allowed to leave without permission from the Nazis. Meanwhile, all the Jewish males between ages 13 and 65 would have to work for the Nazis, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It was hard labor, often building roads or working in brick factories. The only day off they had was Sunday.
“To the Jewish people, the holiest day is Saturday: the sabbath,” the author said. “So not only were they living under the most dehumanizing conditions, but they were being forced to break what they felt was God’s commandment to them of not working on the Sabbath.”
With Korenblit’s father always having to work, he never had a chance to see his girlfriend. So one night, he waited until he was sure his parents were asleep, and proceeded to sneak out of his house. He avoided Nazi guards, slipped out of his ghetto, climbed under barbed-wire fences, went around the city, crawled under more barbed-wire fence to get into her ghetto, before finally sneaking into her home so he could spend the evening with her.
“He would then get up very early the next morning and sneak back the same way so he would be there in time to go to work with his father the next day,” said Korenblit. “If he didn’t, his parents would have been punished. When I say punished, I mean taken out and they would have been shot. They did that every night so that he could be there with her.”
What's next
This is the first in a two-part series on Michael Korenblit's presentation about his parents during the Holocaust. The final part will be published Feb. 2.
