Author focuses social identity, faith of women in medieval age

Dr. Christopher Flavin, associate professor of English at Northeastern State University, presented his book, "Constructions of Feminine Identity in the Catholic Tradition: Inventing Women," Monday during an event celebrating International Women's Day.
International Women’s Day is an annual global event to spotlight cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women throughout history to the modern age. The local event was intended to take place last year, but it had to be put on hold due to the impacts of COVID-19.
The presentation focused on Flavin's book and on a history of how late classical medieval women’s writings opened a window into understanding both their faith and social identity within the Christian and Catholic tradition. Emphasis is placed on how, historically, women’s identities were recorded by men, yet driven forward by women.
“One of the major concepts in the book, and which in some ways dictates its final point, comes from a very simple question: If we discuss the limits of female identity in medieval literature, especially religious literature, where do these limits come from?” said Flavin.
Flavin said that by looking deeply at older texts, even those written before the Middle Ages, these limits are discovered through how stories were told long ago.
Throughout the presentation, Flavin showed many older works of art and described older works of literature centered on holy women, and how they were able to create their own identities through their faith.
Toward the end, Flavin opened the floor to questions. When asked how one can learn to understand and comprehend women’s medieval writings, he said all of the answers are right in the text.
“The text is the text,” said Flavin. “The truth is in the text. Allow it to speak to you, but do not make it speak to you. If you actually listen to what these women have to say, they are constantly drawing the reader's attention to the truth they are wanting them to perceive.”
There were around two dozen individuals present at the presentation who attended digitally, with many more attending the event in person under strict COVID-19 guidelines.
Flavin's book is available for purchase on most sites books can be found.
