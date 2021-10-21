Author, health workers detail mask varieties

Not long ago, the only place to see people wearing masks in the U.S. was in a hospital, or perhaps a football field. Now, thanks to COVID-19, they are everywhere.
A recent article that was published by The Atlantic on Oct. 4 has caused its readers to question the efficacy of cloth masks. In it, the author makes the argument that Americans should be moving toward surgical masks, such as N95s.
Throughout the world, people are collecting cloth masks in their homes and at work. Masks are no longer a thing of necessity, but they have become a fashion accessory. In Tahlequah, RiverHawks masks are sold at NSU and are seen throughout campus. Tahlequah Tigers masks, similarly, have made their way in school settings.
Along Tahlequah Main Street, masks are sold in stores, such as Junie’s Closet, Vivid, and other boutique shops. They come in different colors, styles, and shapes.
Politicians and government officials have been criticized for not wearing masks, and others have been criticized for wearing masks. Many in the community feel confused because they are not sure when it is safe to mask, and what kinds of masks they should be wearing.
Yasmin Tayag, the author of the article from The Atlantic, suggested that wearing cloth masks may not be as effective as previously thought.
“A recent study in Bangladesh, which has yet to be peer-reviewed but is considered one of the most rigorous to date to tackle masking, linked wearing surgical masks with an 11.2 percent decrease in COVID-19 symptoms and antibodies, while cloth masks were associated with only a 5 percent decrease. It’s no wonder that many other countries, including France, Austria, and Germany, shifted their mask guidance away from cloth masks toward those offering higher protection a long time ago,” wrote Tayag.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending that wearers use cloth masks that are made from at least two layers of washable, breathable fabric. The author says that one of the reasons for this is because surgical masks are in limited supply.
Local doctors and health professionals in Tahlequah have implemented policies to mitigate the spread of the virus. Many of them feel that their healthcare facilities are safe places because they enforce some kind of mask mandate.
For example, W.W. Hastings Hospital requires masks to be worn in their buildings by both staff and patients, and their staff are wearing N95 masks, but patients can use cloth masks if they choose to do so.
Northeastern Health System has implemented the same policy. Healthcare workers are all wearing N95 masks, and patients are free to wear a mask that is approved by the CDC.
While patients at NHS are not required to wear N95s, some believe that area residents should make the switch, whether they are spending time in a healthcare facility or in any other indoor public space.
“N95 and surgical masks are the only ones that have been proven to be effective. Probably because they filter better than cloth ones and are less likely to allow the virus through. Also, I think it is worth the effort to switch. We physicians are wearing N95s,” said Dr. Berry Winn, NHS vice president of medical staff affairs.
Debbie Mason works at Redbud Physical Therapy located in Tahlequah, and serves vulnerable populations in Tahlequah. They, like many providers in town, recommend that people get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines.
“Our staff is required to use N95 masks. We give our patients the option if they have been vaccinated to wear one or not,” said Mason. “If they are not vaccinated, they are required to wear one, but we take their word on it. We are not requiring them to show us proof at this time,”
When asked whether at any point providers were allowed to wear cloth masks, Mason said, “no.”
Tayag said that there is still a lot that the world has to learn about masking. She drew a comparison between masks and swiss cheese. All masks have holes in them, but the more layers that a mask has, the more likely it will be at containing the virus, which is why she believes that N95s are worth the investment.
In the meantime, she argued that cloth masks are much better than wearing no mask at all, after addressing the issue with Harvard epidemiologist Bill Hanage.
“They really are far better than nothing,” she said.
In a Saturday Forum on the Daily Press Facebook page, readers were asked if they wear masks, what kind of masks they wear, and whether they've been ridiculed for wearing one.
“I do wear them and they are disposable surgical ones. No one has ever said anything to me directly ….who knows behind my back,” said Patti Gulager.
Jen Granger also wears masks when in public.
“I wear masks in any public place. They aren't perfect, but they are certainly better than nothing. They have kept me from getting sick so far,” she said.
Patrick M. Parker disagreed.
“I don't see the point! Most people don't wear them right. [They] [t]ake them off when talking to people, or worse, still rub their faces as soon as they leave the store. So, what good does it really do?”
What you said
In a poll that was taken on the Daily Press website, a majority of users, 59.8 percent, said that they either wear masks sometimes or often; 17.1 percent said that they “wear cloth masks very often”; 25.6 percent said that they “wear surgical masks very often”; 9.8 percent said that they “wear cloth masks sometimes”; 7.3 percent said that they “wear surgical masks sometimes”; 3.7 percent said that they “rarely wear masks, but if I do, cloth”; 6.1 percent said that they “rarely wear masks, but if I do, surgical”; and 30.5 percent said that they never wear masks.
