When Shirley Deane presented "Living Life to the Fullest" at the Tahlequah Public Library this week, she addressed her book, "Brain Tangles," which helps individuals to better achieve balance in life.
Deane studied behavioral psychology, biomedical communications, eidetic psychology, meditation, instructional designing, mental health, addiction and counseling, mental health mentoring, and organizational management consulting. She earned a post-baccalaureate with a certification in biomedical communications at The University of Texas Allied Health Science Center in Houston.
Deane was influenced by her mother, who maintained a strong belief in the divine, and would encourage her to seek guidance from God whenever she wanted to learn about the world.
“My mother was a strong Christian lady. She said just ask God about it. My curiosity got me into mental health. There were traditional things that made sense, and there were other things that did not,” she said.
Deane found that it takes many approaches to find balance in self-discovery.
“I didn’t want to rule out that there are different ways to find balance from within themselves. I wanted to synthesize it into things that were practical to give people the tools to change their life,” she said.
In her presentation, she addressed how people can live their best lives by understanding their survival and emotional needs, and how they can enjoy happier lives. She said humans are born with six needs for survival: air, food and water, elimination, shelter, rest, and strokes, or stimuli.
Humans are also born with five instinctual responses or feelings that indicate those needs need to be met, which include excitement, anger, sadness, fear, and gladness/joy. The instinctual responses offer the ability to respond to needs that are not met.
“Anger is simply a human being’s way of letting others know they are not happy about something, that they know it needs to change, but they’re not sure how to do it,” said Cathy Monholland, literacy coordinator of the Tahlequah Public Library, who attended the presentation. “I’ve had my own anger, we all have. She talked about how one goes about resolving these issues. You need to ask, what is making you angry so you know how to deal with it."
She posed questions to the attendees to help them to think about how to create resolution in their lives. Questions included, “What is the difference between nurturing parent characteristics and over directing and controlling ones?” and “What recent behavioral mental fitness exercise can you identify that reinforces Adult Ego State awareness?”
The Tahlequah Public Library hopes to invite Deane to present again sometime this fall.
