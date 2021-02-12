Author recalls life of Spider-Man co-creator

The Eastern Oklahoma Library System hosted a videoconference Thursday evening with comic book professional and author Danny Fingeroth to mark his new book "A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee."
The event was promoted through local EOLS branches, and had Rachel Allen, EOLS team coordinator, as host and interviewer.
For almost two decades, Fingeroth was a writer and editor for Marvel Comics, a pop culture icon raised and promoted by the late Lee, who was born Stanley Martin Lieber.
"I knew him for decades - met him, worked with him. I was more a colleague, though, not in his inner circle," said Fingeroth. "We performed many of the same duties. It was surreal being Stan's muse - editing, scriptwriting, making suggestions - and him taking me seriously."
Lee's career spanned almost 80 years, and featured many successes and controversies. There was often disagreement about who - Lee, Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, or Lee's younger brother Larry Lieber - created characters and storylines.
"What I go into in the book is the complicated relationship between Stan and these guys," said Fingeroth. "There is also controversy that Stan got to be famous and Kirby and Ditko didn't."
Fingeroth said Lee was one of the only comic book creators some people could name, and he thought that strange, because Lee was a writer, editor, and art director, but he was not an artist.
Many people also assume Lee received portions of proceeds from Marvel goods, but Fingeroth said he was just an employee. He said Lee owned no percentage of the characters he worked, but he did become the name and face of the company.
Lee often sought out opportunities and made himself available for print, radio, or TV interviews and to give lectures or talks at colleges and conventions. Fingeroth said Lee would probably have preferred to be an actor. Lee even did a pilot episode for a talk show in 1968, but he was afraid he would alienate some comic readers if he continued.
When asked if he knew Lee's favorite character, Fingeroth said Lee was fond of Spider-Man, which Lee co-created with Ditko.
"Stan probably had a favorite character. He always said it was the one he was working on at the moment," said Fingeroth. "The Silver Surfer was hands off. For 20 years, Stan was the only one who could write it."
Along with time working with Lee, Fingeroth attended comic conventions with him, especially as Lee became hard of hearing and needed assistance during interviews. Fingeroth also talked to Lee about writing a biography about him, but Lee said he didn't want anyone to write one and that he wouldn't give interviews.
Nonetheless, Fingeroth signed a book deal in 2016, and was able to have two lengthy interviews with Lee before he died in 2018. He also interviewed about 50 other people who knew and worked with - or against - Lee, and had access to the Stan Lee Archives at The University of Wyoming.
During Thursday's video, Fingeroth read a short excerpt from his new book. He said he read the book for the audio version and it is 14 hours long.
Fingeroth was a group editor of Marvel's Spider-Man line and has written many comics, including "The Deadly Foes of Spider-Man" limited series and the 50-issue run of Darkhawk. A new Darkhawk story is being released to mark the 30th anniversary. He is also the senior vice president of education at New York's Museum of Comic and Cartoon Art, where he teaches comics and graphic novel writing.
Check it out
To learn more about Danny Fingeroth's books and career, visit dannyfingeroth.com. Many comic books and books about comics, including "A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee," are available through the Eastern Oklahoma Library System, www.eols.org.
