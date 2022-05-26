Author sees McGirt through prism of journalism

R.E. Glenn, more commonly known as Eddie in these parts, recently published an essay-length book that examines Indigenous understanding of the word "sovereignty" over time.
“The Sovereign, The Tribe" is currently available locally at Too Fond of Books. The impetus for the project came about as Glenn was pursuing his doctoral degree.
“What inspired me to write it now was the McGirt decision. Because my area of research is the rhetorical intersection of federal and Indigenous governance, I felt like I needed to read that decision. As soon as I found it online, I read it,” he said.
What he found is that few who covered the issue nationally had actually read the McGirt v. State of Oklahoma decision. It became clear to him that a lot of people – including national journalists – had little familiarity with terms like "sovereignty."
“They were writing stories that seemed to me as much informed by stereotypes of Indigenous people and their relationship to the federal government as the actual decision,” said Glenn.
The McGirt decision reminded him of an episode in the Cherokee Nation that took place in 1997, when Principal Chief Joe Byrd and other officials were accused of improper diversion of federal and Cherokee money to pay a trial employee. At the time, Glenn was on the news staff of the Tahlequah Daily Press.
“It’s at that point that this book begins. The introduction goes through the episode. It’s commonly known as the 'Cherokee Constitutional Crisis,'” said Glenn.
He said the term "sovereignty" has emerged over time. He took theory that he used in his doctoral dissertation and condensed it into a readable text. Glenn received his Ph.D. in communications, using rhetorical methods, at The University of Kansas in Lawrence.
“This conversation is relevant because the term is still just as ambiguous as it was then,” said Glenn.
The essay addresses a history of the concept of sovereignty and a history of Indigenous people’s relationship to the term.
Glenn is not an enrolled tribal citizen, nor does he affiliate with any tribal nation. He places himself as an academic and former journalist who has witnessed Indigenous peoples over time.
For over 13 years, Glenn worked as a staff writer and photographer for the Daily Press. He was raised in a small town 50 miles south of Sallisaw. He also attended and graduated from Northeastern State University, where he came across many Cherokee people.
“It is amazing to me how people, even in the states neighboring Oklahoma, have very little knowledge of tribal existence," he said. "I was in Kansas, three hours away from Cherokee Nation, and folks know where the casinos are, but they don’t know about the tribes. When I told them what my area of study was, they were always interested.”
He said both nontribal and tribally-affiliated people are “deeply” fascinated by the concept of sovereignty, and the relationship that Indigenous peoples have with it.
“It is unlike any relationship in the world and possible written history of the world as we know it. I am not aware of any relationship between governments that exists between the federal government and tribes," Glenn said. "To me, it was important to research, not because I discovered it myself in Tahlequah, but because I’m an American. It is important to know how our government addresses these kinds of situations."
Currently, the only location where his book is sold is Too Fond of Books; however, that will soon change as Glenn has been approved to sell his book on Amazon. The book was published by his own publishing company, Byrnin Books, and he plans to continue to publish more books in the future.
