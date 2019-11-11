Cherokee County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory Center.
The program this month is presented by Loren Spivack, who is often referred to as "The Free Market Warrior."
He is an author and speaks to conservative groups all over the country. He will have his books for sale after the program. For information on him, go to https://www.fmwarrior.com.
This month only, the board meets at 8:30 a.m., with the club meeting at 9:30, and the speaker beginning at 10:1 a.m.
The changed times are for this month only to accommodate the Hospital Auxiliary and Remarkable volunteers, who have a luncheon that day.
The club dutch-treat lunch restaurant will be announced at the meeting. Those who are interested should attend a meeting.
Both men and women are welcome.
Cherokee County Republican Women's group regularly meets every third Tuesday of the month at the TMAC.
The Cherokee County Republican Women's Club empowers women from all backgrounds in the political process and provides a forum for women to serve as leaders in political, governmental, and civic arenas.
The group supports all Republican candidates in the primary process. For more information about the Republican Women's Club, call Carolyn Evans at 918-456-8779.
This month only, the Cherokee County Republican Party will meet Monday, Nov. 18 at the TMAC at 6:30 p.m.
The group usually meets the second Monday of the month at TMAC at 6:30 p.m., but changed to avoid conflict with any Veterans Day plans. For questions about the CCRP, call Josh Owen, chairman, at 918-822-3237.
