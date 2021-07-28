Authorities confirm identity of burned body

Authorities confirmed Wednesday afternoon, July 28, that the burned body found July 5 has been positively identified as a missing 18-year-old man.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the Medical Examiner identified Braeden Collins Wednesday, but the cause and manner of death has not been determined.
Collins, of Pryor, was reported missing by his mother when he failed to show up at a gas station after crashing his vehicle around South 490 Road and West 813 Road over the Fourth of July weekend.
Authorities discovered his burned body inside of a vehicle Monday, July 5, and have conducted several interviews with witnesses who saw Collins the night he disappeared.
Kiah John Pritchett was named the primary suspect in the case and has been in the Muskogee County Jail.
Bradley Eugene Davis, who also goes by Mefford, was arrested at a Days Inn hotel in Tahlequah on July 9. Chennault said Davis may have been a witness to the disappearance of Collins.
Chennault said anyone who has information in the case should call the sheriff’s office at 918-456-2583, and ask for him, Capt. Derrick Grant, or Investigator Matt Meredith.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.