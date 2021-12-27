Authorities: 'Jake braking' not an issue here

Local law enforcement officials said “jake braking,” or engine braking, is an uncommon issue they don’t deal with in the area.
The compression release engine brake is a braking mechanism that opens exhaust valves to cylinders, releasing compressed gas that is trapped in said cylinders causing the vehicle to slow.
The mechanism is illegal due the loud noise, and those loud noise aren’t allowed near residential areas.
According to the Tahlequah city ordinances, it is unlawful within the city limits for vehicle or trailer brakes to create excessive or unusual noise that is created by the use of engine compression brakes, except in cases of emergencies.
“Any person, firm, association, corporation or copartnership, who shall violate any of the provisions hereof shall be deemed guilty of an offense and upon conviction thereof, shall be punished by a fine not to exceed $500 plus court costs,” the ordinance said.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said jake braking is something that the CCSO doesn’t deal with, and Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King echoed that claim.
The city of Edmond passed an ordinance in 2014 that banned “jake braking” after several residents complained to police.
According to state statutes, the fine for the use of compressed brakes is $750, and just like Tahlequah, it’s unlawful for anyone to use an engine exhaust or decompression device to slow a vehicle.
Questions to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were unanswered by press time.
