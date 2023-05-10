While it has been more than three years since Oklahomans have been allowed to openly carry firearms without permits, authorities occasionally have to remind the public there are places where guns are not permitted.
“Our courthouse security deputies have found several firearms on people coming into the courthouse,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault. “The people have been cooperative and apologetic, and they were made to take their firearms back to their vehicles.”
Signed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2019, the “Constitutional Carry” law allows citizens 21 years and older, or a person who is at least 18 years of age and in the military, to carry firearms, concealed or unconcealed.
According to the law, firearms are prohibited at “any structure, building, or office space which is owned or leased by a city, town, county, state, or federal government authority for the purpose of conducting business with the public.”
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said that accidental violations do occur occasionally.
According to the law, a person in violation may be denied entrance onto the property or removed from the property.
“It is the Tahlequah Police Department’s mission to handle each of those situations in the best way possible,” King said. “Those outcomes vary from arrest all the way to a verbal warning, but in all situations, the firearm will be removed.”
Firearms are also not allowed in liquor stores, bars, prisons or detention centers, airports, universities, schools, sports arenas, and gambling establishments. And they are strictly prohibited at the state capitol.
“The law is fairly clear on those prohibited places and law enforcement is typically not persuaded otherwise,” said King.
It is also unlawful, Chennault and King said, for a person transporting a firearm in a motor vehicle to fail or refuse to identify that the person is in actual possession of a firearm, when asked to do so by a law enforcement officer.
“No person shall be required to identify himself or herself as a handgun licensee or as lawfully in possession of any other firearm if the law enforcement officer does not demand the information,” the law states.
People who have been convicted of felonies, and those who have immigrated illegally are prohibited from carrying guns.
Property owners can still prohibit individuals from carrying on their property.
According to the law, a property owner may prohibit any person carrying a concealed or unconcealed firearm on the property.
If the building or property is open to the public, the property owner, tenant, employer, place of worship, or business entity shall post signs on or about the property stating such prohibition.
“From a law enforcement perspective, legally allowed guns in a situation still cause us a little concern, but I firmly believe in the Second Amendment and support open carry,” said King.
According to the law, individuals in violation may be, upon conviction, be guilty of a misdemeanor, and subject to a fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.