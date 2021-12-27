Authorities searching for missing teenager

Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who walked away from his home near the Zeb entrance of Cherokee Wildlife Management Sunday evening.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies are searching for Ryan Kirk. Kirk is 5’6 tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black sports pants and Croc-style shoes.
“If you see or have seen Ryan or know where Ryan might be located, please call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 918-456-2583," CCSO said.
