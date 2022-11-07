Authorities in Adair County reportedly recovered the body of a man amid the search for a missing father who was swept away in flood waters Friday evening.
Law enforcement agencies found the body in Caney Creek Monday morning, according to several sources.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the man was reported missing after his car was swept away as he was trying to cross a low-water bridge on 4643 Road, near Stilwell.
A 14-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were rescued and treated at an Arkansas hospital. A 6-year-old girl died at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the identity of the body and no names of the victims have been released.
