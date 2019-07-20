A Tahlequah woman was critically injured when she was run over by an unknown driver who fled the scene in a truck.
Tonya Johnson was traveling to Locust Grove on July 13 when a driver rear-ended her car. She got out to confront the driver, who then ran over her. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa in critical condition with 18 broken bones, and she remains in ICU.
The only information witnesses could provide to investigators was a description of the truck: a dark blue Chevrolet. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is working the hit-and-run accident, and Mayes County Sheriff's Office is working the assault of Johnson. Anyone with information to help authorities identify the culprit should call the MCSO at 918-825-3535.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.