Local authorities are looking for two men who were involved in an armed robbery.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies were dispatched to Park Hill on a report of an armed robbery on July 24.
“Upon contact with the 22-year-old male victim, CCSO deputies learned three suspects held the victim at gunpoint,” said Chennault.
The suspects fired several shots at the victim and stole his vehicle, cell phone, and several hundred dollars in cash. Chennault said deputies located the victims vehicle abandoned on Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Because the victim is Native American, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was asked to assist CCSO with the investigation.
One of the suspects, Fvs Chvtv Lawhead, 28, was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on tribal charges.
Investigators and federal agents are now looking for Jimmy Dale Brown, 29, and Kody Fields, 22.
Chennault said Brown and Fields are armed and dangerous and asks anyone who knows their whereabouts to call the ATF Tulsa Field Office at 918-594-1800, or CCSO at 918-456-2583.
