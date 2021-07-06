Local authorities are confident the burned body discovered inside a vehicle is that of a missing 18-year-old.
On July 4, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jimmy Tannehill met with Jennifer Bump at the sheriff’s office. According to the sheriff’s report, Bump said her son, Braeden Collins, was missing after he attended a party.
“Mrs. Bump stated that four guys jumped him, kicked him in the head multiple times, [and] then he ran to his car,” said Tannehill. “Mrs. Bump stated that she does not know if he was ran off the road to cause the accident, but some people stopped and got him out and took off.”
Bump was allegedly told that Collins was dropped off at the Log Store, but she said that didn’t happen.
“Mrs. Bump stated that she is worried it could be the guys from the party,” Tannehill said.
Collins was last seen wearing silver-colored shorts, black Nike shoes, and no shirt. He is 5’8 tall and 138 pounds.
Tannehill went to the address where the alleged party took place, but was not able to make contact with anyone.
On Monday, July 5, deputies spotted a “suspicious trail” leading off of Black Valley Road and discovered the charred vehicle. Sheriff Jason Chennault said they are treating the case as a homicide due to the circumstances and the fact that the vehicle was hidden, and then set on fire.
As of Tuesday, July 6, Chennault said he has spoken with Collins’ family and advised a body was discovered.
“We’re fairly certain [the body is that of Collins] due to the fact that it was in the same area we had been looking for him. We hope it’s not but we’re reasonably certain that it is,” said Chennault.
The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office where officials will determine an identification.
