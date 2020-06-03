Auto insurance policy holders scoring rebates due to pandemic

As the country came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 outbreak, cars were left in garages and auto insurance companies saw a reduction in claims because of it.
So insurers have been offering customers refunds, credit and relief payments that could help alleviate some of the stress on Oklahomans' wallets. According to State Farm, auto insurance customers can expect to receive a credit of around 25 percent of premium for the period March 20 through May 31.
"I think we'll start seeing refunds anytime here with State Farm, because of the lower mileage, and therefore less accidents," said Tahlequah State Farm Agent Mark Hodson. "That has reduced our claims that we've paid out. State Farm is a mutual company, so they're going to pay it back in the form of a dividend."
In total, State Farm is returning $2 billion through a dividend to customers. In addition, the insurance company recently announced it would be reducing auto rates by an average of 11 percent, saving customers an additional $2.2 billion. Rate changes in some states are subject to regulatory approval, and reductions will vary based on an individual's renewals.
AFR Insurance, which works with several area agencies like Celeste Looney Insurance, has also announced that automobile customers in Oklahoma will receive premium refunds. Through the ARF Cares Auto Relief Program, the company's more than 38,000 auto customers are getting refunds of 5 percent of annual premiums.
"AFR Insurance has a long history of standing by our customers in time of need," said CEO Jon Srna. "The AFR Cares Auto Relief Program is our way of showing appreciation and hopefully easing our customers' financial burden."
To receive the AFR refund, policies must have been active on April 30.
Trae Ratliff at Shelter Insurance in Tahlequah has already sent out relief payments to customers.
"We essentially sent back 30 percent of the collected money for the months of May and April," said Ratliff. "My agency alone returned about $30,000 in premiums. It's already done. I've got a handful of mail that didn't go through, so not everybody who's got insurance with me has gotten it."
Ratliff, who also processes through a few different companies, said Progressive is offering some relief. According to Progressive, those who had active personal auto policies at the end of April or May will receive a 20 percent premium credit.
The amount of relief customers receive will vary, said Ratliff, because everyone's policy is based on certain criteria, like driving record, credit score and age. As the economy has begun picking back up, with businesses reopening and people getting out more, Ratliff does not anticipate relief payments to continue.
"I think so much of it was just due to lack of activity," he said. "What you pay is based upon the amount of miles that you drive. The more miles you drive, the higher your risk. So with everybody not driving back and forth to work, not going out of town - all of that resulted in less exposure to the insurance companies. The exposure was enough to where they felt it was in our best interest to send relief payments, since everybody's car was essentially parked in the driveway most of the time or in the garage."
USAA, which caters to military families and their descendants, also offered rebates of 15 to 20 percent since the pandemic began.
Insurance companies across the country are offering relief in some form or another. Those who aren't sure if they're due some cash back should check their insurance company's website or talk to their local agent.
