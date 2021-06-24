Automated trash trucks to increase crew's efficiency

The Tahlequah City Solid Waste Department will purchase a second automated truck to increase efficiency and protect employees.
Solid Waste Superintendent Chris Armstrong said he would like to incorporate automated trucks to reduce exposure of workers to different elements of household waste.
“This is a one-man truck, so in theory, the driver isn’t supposed to get out, and he can control everything from inside the cab,” said Armstrong. “We’re not trying to be an average solid Waste Department; we’re actually trying to better the community and be more efficient.”
The city is divided into quarters, and residential trash is collected Monday through Thursday. Muskogee Avenue is the dividing line for east and west, and Armstrong said they collect trash north of Allen Road on Mondays. Then, they pick up from Allen Road to Choctaw Street on Tuesdays.
Fourth Street to Choctaw Street is collected on Wednesdays, and Fourth Street to south of Tahlequah is picked up on Thursdays. Commercial establishments, such as McDonald’s and Reasor’s, are serviced on Fridays.
Armstrong said the first automated truck serves on the west side of town, while the second one will roll through the east side of town.
“The reason I chose to go that route is because I wanted to train half of the city at a time. I fell like if we were to introduce two trucks at one time, then we would have had too many calls like that – high-volume – that I wouldn’t be able to manage it properly, and help those people individually,” he said.
Armstrong said at the time the truck arrived that if the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget got approved – which it did, during a June 21 City Council meeting – then the department will be slated to buy the second truck in July.
“With all of truck companies and the body packers that I’ve been talking to, I have two different types. One is a Curb Tender and one is a New Way, and they have one on the ground right now. If everything goes the way it’s supposed to, I can have a letter of intent for them on Tuesday morning [June 29],” said Armstrong.
The average build time per vehicle is roughly nine to 12 months, and Armstrong said he’d prefer to purchase an automated truck as soon as possible.
“If we try to rush them to get them to build it, we’re going to have more problems, and you really want them to take their time,” he said.
The automated truck will have two occupants: the driver and the helper.
“The helper will get out when they carts need to be turned because people will have to have someone take out the trash and turn their carts sideways. When we go to dump it, it doesn’t open, and that helper will get out and turn it so it can be dumped,” said Armstrong.
Solid Waste operates in a self-funded manner, and Armstrong said it is a stand-alone entity. Funds that are generated in the department stay there, and are used as supply funds for trucks, carts, commercial dumpsters, and salaries.
Ideally, Armstrong said, he'd like to purchase three new automated trucks, but he doesn't think it wouldn’t be fair to charge residents more than what they are paying now.
Armstrong said the department collects between 450 and 500 united on Monday, 600 and 800 on Tuesday, 800 and 900 Wednesday, 500 and 650 on Thursday, and 273 on Friday.
