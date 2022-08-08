Even though it is technically still summer, some boutiques are already looking at fashion trends for the fall.
Kristy Eubanks, owner of Junie’s Closet, said she has a stock of sweaters and coats for the season.
She said patrons should expect to see trends of sparkles, pops of color, color blocking, and metallics. Metallics and sparkles are a new trend this year, which she thinks is due to how fashion is modeled after larger cities and how people are now able to show off their outfits to more people since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think 2022 is the year we are back out on the town, and we are able to be seen,” said Eubanks.
As the seasons change, so do the color schemes and fabric textures. Eubanks said the colors tend to shift from being bright and light to warm and earthy, with burnt orange and warm teals being popular.
Beautiquey and The Beast Manager Diana Gordineer said warmer colors, such as mustard, are really popular during the fall, but sometimes darker colors – like 2021’s trend of the color plum – are more sought after, depending on the year.
“I feel like color makes a difference. When we move to fall, colors turn more neutral, but that’s not always the case,” said Gordineer.
Due to summer being hotter, Eubanks said fabrics usually shift from being light and airy to heavier materials in autumn, like flannels, denims, corduroys, and knit materials. Gordineer said lengths on most items of clothing for both men and women change, along with the colors.
Since they have to battle the Oklahoma weather, Gordineer also said women have been seeking items that are lightweight and can be layered, so they can stay warm during cool mornings and switch to the lighter material when hot temperatures come about.
Accessories, like sunglasses and belts, are worn year-round, with belts being more popular during the fall. Gordineer said this is because a belt can change the look of an outfit and add a pop of color.
Eubanks said other pieces of apparel that are looking to continue into 2022 as a trend are shackets and bodysuits. Using a bodysuit as a base is a great way to layer, as shackets, jackets, and cardigans can be easily matched with an article of clothing, she said.
Owner of Vivid Salon and Boutique LLC, Amy Carte,r said she has not received any fall apparel yet, but having stylish but comfortable clothes seems to be a trend.
“Honestly, I do feel like people are more accepting of styles at this juncture. I feel like there isn’t just the same [type of design]. We’re just going for, ‘I look nice and I feel good,’” said Carter.
Eubanks said sneakers seem to be in vogue this season, and that falls into a category for comfort, such as putting basic blacks and white sneakers together. Whether an individual is wearing sneakers with dresses, jeans, or athletic shorts, it seems to work together nicely, she said
“I don’t think anybody is mad about it. We would all rather wear sneakers than heels,” said Eubanks.
