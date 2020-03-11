Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 3707 will hold their annual wild onion and eggs and bean dinner at the VFW post, 128 E. Choctaw St., on Monday, March 16. Food will be served 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The cost is $8 per meal, and includes a dessert and drink. To-go orders will be available.
A silent auction will also be held. Items included will be meal certificates, a wall mirror, a sewing machine, and more. Funds received will be used for the auxiliary activities for area veterans and Muskogee VA hospital patients.
