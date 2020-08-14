OKLAHOMA CITY — The average number of COVID-19 cases in the state is continuing to decline, health officials said Friday.
Nearly two weeks ago, the state was averaging just under 1,100 new cases a day. On Friday, the average had dipped to 663 new cases a day, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Medicine enterprise chief quality officer.
“It’s really nice to be able to talk about downward trends for a change,” he said. “I think (the decline) is an earlier marker of many of the public health interventions that are happening around the state such as mask mandates that are slowing the spread of the virus in the state.”
Bratzler attributed the decrease in new cases to community and business mask mandates. He said more than 14 communities in Oklahoma have now mandated masks.
In addition, many large corporations like Walmart, Home Depot, Costco, CVS and Walgreens, and other small businesses have instituted their own mask requirements. Those have brought face coverings requirements to parts of the state that have resisted implementing mandates, Bratzler said.
He said he’d like to see mask mandates in counties that are experiencing “substantial community spread” of the virus.
“We’ve seen it happen before,” Bratzler said. “If we let our guard down, if we quit practicing social distancing, if we take our mask off, then we will see those case counts start to trend upward again.”
Last Friday, marked three weeks since Oklahoma City mandated face coverings in indoor public spaces, said David Holt, the city’s mayor, in a social media post.
“Masking is working,” he said. “As you probably know by now, it takes several weeks for any results of COVID-19 mitigation to begin showing up in the data,” he said.
Since passing the ordinance, new COVID-19 cases have declined by a third from their high, and hospitalizations are beginning to drop, Holt said.
“Please continue to mask up so that our residents remain healthy, and so that our small businesses can continue their recovery,” he said. “And as always, maintain your distance and wash your hands.”
On Thursday, Dr. Lance Frye, the state’s interim commissioner of health, unveiled a new statewide health advisory that recommends people 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings in counties with moderate or high COVID-19 risk levels.
As of Friday, 27 of the state’s 77 counties were classified as moderate risk with more than 14.39 cases per 100,000. Four more counties were added to the moderate risk category.
Frye recommended individuals 11 and older wear face coverings statewide while visiting nursing homes, medical facilities, prisons and other communal living facilities.
“Oklahoma continues to work aggressively to combat COVID-19 in each of our communities, through both personal and socially responsible actions,” Frye said. “While we are encouraged to see our case numbers continue to trend down and our hospitalization numbers on the decline, I want to caution that now is not the time to ease up on our efforts. While many efforts are inconveniences now, actions like face mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing are key to stopping the spread of the virus.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
