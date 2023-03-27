ALVA – Northwestern Oklahoma State University has added the aviation field to its Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree in technical management.
While NWOSU will not offer courses in aviation, credentials and experience may be used toward a degree.
“We are seeing a trend in higher education for universities to offer innovative pathways toward degree completion,” said Dr. James Bell, vice president for academic affairs. “One of these is the awarding of academic credit for earned industry credentials in tandem with traditional coursework. We are excited to offer this option and give more flexibility for students in aviation.”
A plan would work as such: general education with 41-42 hours; technical management core (business courses) with 49 hours; certification/training already obtained up to 30 hours; and additional credits with six-30 hours. For questions on whether a current certificate or license would qualify for credit, contact Bell at 580-327-8406 or jlbell@nwosu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.