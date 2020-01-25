Awareness month turns focus to teenage drivers, related problems

Teen Driver Awareness Month raises awareness and aims to suggest best practices to parents and their children to maintain safety on the roads.
One of the most important moments in a teenager's life is the day he or she gets a driver's license. A sense of freedom for the teen can also be a parent's worst nightmare. Not only does the teenager need guidance, so do their parents.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said several circumstances are a hindrance to not only a teen driver, but also to anyone else who has very little experience behind the wheel.
"Well, obviously the more inexperienced driver we have, we typically have more careless driving in a sense, and I think just like anything else. The more people do something, the better they get at it," said King. "That early stage of having a driver's license is when someone is probably the most dangerous, simply from the lack of experience."
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 2,270 teens ages 16-19 were killed and 221,313 were treated in emergency rooms for injuries related to car accidents in 2014. Researchers found motor vehicle crashes to be the leading cause of death for teens.
Sixty percent of teen driving accidents were the result of distracted driving. With youngsters learning how to drive in the peak of the digital age, educating them and setting an example is beneficial.
According to AAA, one of the most dangerous sources of distraction for teen drivers is teen passengers. Fifteen percent of crashes involving teens happen when the driver is interacting with other young passengers in the vehicle.
Studies have shown another of the factors that plays a major role in injuries and fatalities is the lack of seat belt use by teen drivers and passengers.
During the 1990s, states enacted Graduated Driver Licensing programs to allow drivers to safely gain experience behind the wheel before they obtained full driving privileges.
Restrictions in three stages are removed as the youngster gains experience and competency. Those stages begin with a learner's permit, followed by the intermediate stage or provisional license, and then goes to full-privilege license.
While all 50 states have a form of GDL programs, specific components vary.
In Oklahoma, the learner stage requires the supervised driving hours at 50, with 10 night hours. In the intermediate stage, nighttime driving restriction is 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full privilege minimum age is 16 years and 6 months with driver's ed, and 17 years old without driver's ed.
AAA recommended that states review and strengthen their GDL laws to provide more protection for teens. They also suggest parents make informed decisions about access to vehicles and manage their teens' overall driving privileges.
King said teens need to be aware of what to do if they get pulled over by an officer. A simple traffic stop should go smoothly for the officer, the driver, and passengers. King said knowing where all required driving essentials and documentation is could ensure just that.
"Know where your driver's license is, where your insurance and registration are, and pull over off the road, if possible," said King. "Answer the questions the officer has to ask you, and typically, if you do all of that, a traffic stop is usually fairly painless."
A solution some parents have turned to is buying a GPS tracker to give them a peace of mind. Those devices not only track the location of a teen, it can provide a driving and mileage report, traffic alerts, hands-free communication, and fuel usage report.
One thing Tahlequah drivers can count on is seeing a crowd of youngsters getting the experience of freedom from home and their parents on Friday and Saturday nights as they cruise East Downing Street.
"Obviously, Downing has been - and it was when I was in high school and continues to be - the drag strip or cruise strip for high school-aged people," said King. "I think you also have some young adults - and sometimes old adults, even - who have vehicles they like to drive fast."
King said with upcoming changes to the police department's schedule, he hopes to have more eyes monitoring the late-night weekend activity on that side of town.
"We're hoping to address that a lot better. We're going to a nine-hour shift, which will allow us some overlap, so Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, we'll have double officers out from 9 p.m. to midnight," said King. "There'll be at least eight officers out during that time."
On Sundays through Wednesdays, there will be eight officers out from noon to 3 p.m. King said the changes will help the TPD focus on some problem areas during the day and night. The chief said that change will go into effect Sunday, Jan. 26.
