The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics presented a free math workshop to Tahlequah area middle-schoolers on Thursday, June 23.
The workshop was hosted by Frank Wang, president of Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics, at the Indian Capital Technology Center for sixth through ninth grade students.
To keep students interested in learning, Wang conducted math, logic, and number games with prizes ranging from candy to $100 in cash. Students participated in watching educational YouTube videos from Wang's channel, and games involving lasers and money.
"It's not a lecture," said Wang. "The kids go, 'Oh, no. I have to go to school.' So, it's not supposed to be like school. We come here and it's like math camp."
Wang explained why he enjoys working with kids in middle school.
"They're at an age where they're kind of curious and excited about learning," said Wang. "Unfortunately, at some point, sometimes kids get a little older and they think learning is kind of uncool."
Workshop participant and incoming Lowry sixth-grader Trey Secratt, 11, attended the event with his friend and incoming Woodall sixth-grader Samuel Hix, 10, whose mom was among the first people to find out about it. Trey said he hoped the workshop would help him to get ready not only for the sixth grade, but later in life for college.
"I'm not really struggling with math, but I just want to learn something new and be a little bit ahead," said Trey. "[That way I] know a little bit before the school year starts, so I can be like, 'Hey, I know this,' and just be prepared."
Wang said he wants to encourage more students to participate in future events. To solve the attendance issue in the future, Wang said the OSSM may start taking deposits for the workshops.
Incoming Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Tanya Jones said she hopes students attending will learn that math is not only fun and interactive, but a great challenge.
"We hope this workshop will spark interest in future attendance at the Oklahoma School of Science and Math for TPS juniors and seniors," said Jones.
According to the OSSM website, additional middle-school math workshops in different Oklahoma locations will be provided throughout the summer, along with one-week residential academic STEM camps for high school students from July 10-15 and July 17-22.
Check it out
For more information on other workshops visit https://www.ossm.edu/ossms-one-day-math-workshops-for-middle-school-students/.
