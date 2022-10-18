The Tahlequah Fire Department and several volunteers brought in over $3,500 for their Tragedy Fund, and many say they’re thankful for the community's support.
TFD held a spaghetti luncheon with the Ragú sauce that was donated by the national company. Tahlequah firefighters on Red Shift caught the attention of the corporation after crew members posted a video of them cooking while on duty in December 2021, using Ragú sauce.
Ragú’s on-air ads show people using its sauce and saying, “Cook like a Mother!”
TFD Capt. Jody Enlow came up with the idea of having his shift recreate a video of firefighter Anthony Margarit, cooking like a mother as part of a team-building exercise.
The video was posted to Margarit’s personal TikTok account. Enlow’s brother-in-law emailed the video to Ragú, and a company representative contacted Margarit a short time later via TikTok.
The video featured Capt. Enlow, Lt. Sean Valdez and firefighters Robert Duncan, David Craig, and Margarit.
The company delivered a hefty amount of the sauce to Station 1 in January, and the initial plan was to hold a spaghetti-type dinner at the Cherokee County Community Building.
It was announced during an Oct. 11 Tahlequah City Council meeting that TFD intended to use the sauce for a spaghetti luncheon on Monday, Oct. 17. Donations to Monday’s luncheon went toward the Local 4099 Tragedy Fund.
Mayor Sue Catron brought up concerns during the meeting about the city owning the rights to Margarit’s TikTok video, and that the agreement the firefighters signed was actually the city’s.
The 792 jars of Ragú sauce was surplussed to the fire department and TFD was given the green light to go ahead with the benefit luncheon.
TFD Lt. Tavis Miller, president of the Local 4099, said they received over $3,500 in donations from the luncheon.
“The Tragedy Fund, the union controls the money, but we use it for any firefighter, volunteer, or union member. It’s something we set up years ago when we had about three people get cancer – not necessarily firefighters, but them or their family member. We have something set up in case one of us has to be off work for awhile, and it takes care of a bill or two,” Miller said.
The firefighters are usually fundraising for the coffers by selling T-shirts year-round.
Fire Chief Casey Baker said the benefit luncheon showed him just how much support there is for TFD within the community.
“It made us feel good just seeing how much support we have,” Baker said.
Enlow said the team-building video was a success, and it showed that TFD is always working to improve as a team.
“Teamwork is important in the fire service, and Ragú donating the sauce was unexpected, but appreciated,” Enlow said. “We used the sauce to restart our Tragedy Fund fundraising that was postponed due to COVID. The outpouring from the community was heartwarming."
Miller said they plan to donate the leftover jars of sauce and perhaps hold another spaghetti luncheon in the future.
