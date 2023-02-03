Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah has added new clubs and returned to normal functions following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sharon Ballew, CEO of Tahlequah B&GC, said the organization provides summer and before- and after-school programs to educate, inspire, and empower children to reach their full potential as productive citizens. This is especially true for those dealing with disadvantaged circumstances.
“We really want our members to be able to become good leaders and good citizens within their community,” said Ballew. “We want them to have a positive outlook on their future, and I hope we can make that happen with our clubs and the programs.”
The after-school programs are usually the most popular among students in the 13 Cherokee County units, or individual club sites, of which Tahlequah B&GC is composed. Clubs can vary from site to site.
Ballew said the B&GC of Tahlequah has around 6,000 Cherokee County students as members, with the group serving about 1,600 each day at all 13 sites.
Heather Taylor, Cherokee Elementary unit director, said the site's after-school program does have newer activities this semester, including archery, a photography club, and a student-led Spanish Club.
Taylor said they saw a small decrease in numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have now experienced an influx since they have brought back most of the clubs.
“We’re definitely aware of the social-emotional aspect that goes along with learning, and I believe if we can put these kids in safe situations where they can grow – not just academically, but emotionally – it’s best for the kids,” said Taylor. “It’s an opportunity for them to step out of that isolation and have an environment that is conducive and safe for them to grow in.”
When the groups got back up and running, Ballew said, leaders had to change the way they structured the programs by sending home activity packets and keeping students in individual groups they had been with all day.
Cheryl Arnall, B&GC of Tahlequah mentoring coordinator for Heritage Elementary, said keeping students from intermingling with other grade levels was hard, but since they returned to most pre-pandemic regulations, they can enjoy other parts of the program, like eating together and having “book buddies.”
“They call it book buddies, but they really do more than just read together. They're forming sweet little relationships and friendships with the big kids and the little kids, where they do activities together,” said Arnall.
Arnall said Heritage didn’t have a large decrease during the pandemic, and has upped its attendance from an average of 178 to 211 students daily.
Arnall said the Heritage location now has a program called the “Kindness Club,” where kindergartners do random acts of kindness around the school. Heritage Elementary B&GC will also be hosting a ukulele club this spring and a student-led basketball tournament next semester.
“We’re always looking to add new programs. The hard part is trying to find teachers and people to teach the programs, “ said Arnall.
Ballew said anyone who wants to get involved should talk to the unit director of an individual site, or call the main office at 918-456-6888.
"We always want our students to feel like they are accepted and they are important and valued," said Arnall. "I hope that whatever choices they make throughout the afternoons at our clubs, they are with other students, and they get that feeling of acceptance and connection – not just with the students, but with the staff and the leaders."
