Officials with the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah met with the city administrator to discuss possible changes to the program.
Sharon Ballew, B&GC chief professional officer, said she talked with interim City Administrator Alan Chapman on at least two occasions, in what she called "fact-finding" meetings.
Ballew confirmed there was a recommendation to hire a particular individual who could help with the nonprofit organization. Ballew said she couldn't disclose exactly what she discussed with Chapman. However, two sources said a name from a prominent family had been floated as someone who would have the connections to bring in more funding for the club.
Mayor Sue Catron said she isn't aware of there being an agreement between the two, but said the organization does much for which the city is thankful.
"Other than the city's sincere appreciation for the work that the Boys & Girls Club undertakes for the benefits of our students, there is no connection between that organization and the city," said Catron.
Ballew said the only real agreement made to date involves field maintenance and groundskeeping. She echoed the mayor's comments and said they have a great relationship with the city.
The B&GC of Tahlequah is an active part of the after-school scene at 13 sites in Cherokee County.
Funding comes from various sources, including the 21st Century grant. Last October, B&GC reported receiving that grant for the third year in a row. Other grant funding has also been used, and so have fundraisers at various site. Cherokee Nation has also provided monies.
Historically, the city of Tahlequah has not provided funding to B&GC, although in the past, school administrators have floated proposals for joint tax proposals that would benefit both. These never came to fruition.
