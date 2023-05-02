Summer fun and capital improvements are coming soon to Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah sites.
On Jan. 23, Cherokee Nation announced its intention to contribute $100,000 to each of the nine BGA programs on its reservation – Bartlesville, Pryor, Tahlequah, Nowata, Chelsea, Tulsa, Adair County, Delaware County and Sequoyah County – for food security initiatives and another $100,000 for capital projects over the next two years.
“If you want to look across this region and you want to see evidence of goodness in society; if you want to see an institution that has the same aspirations the Cherokee Nation does for the generation coming up; if you want to see an organization that believes also in building a better world to the next seven generations, you don’t have to look any further than the Boys & Girls Club,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We are your partners. We admire you. We’re behind you 100%.”
Sharon Ballew, CEO of B&GC of Tahlequah, explained where some of those extra funds are going.
“We are doing some fencing at our Tenkiller site and at Heritage with those funds,” said Ballew “We will be helping a couple of sites expand their summer programs with that [funding] as far as days and hours go.”
With the school year winding down, Ballew said sites are getting ready to start up their summer programs.
Cheryl Arnall runs the B&GC summer programs at the Tahlequah elementary sites.
“Our Boys & Girls Club Summer Program is an optional extended day for our kinder through fourth grade students attending the morning portion of our Tahlequah Summer School Program,” said Arnall.
Arnall said the program offers a fun, safe environment for students to spend their afternoons from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
“Students can look forward to visiting the Tahlequah Public Library where they will enjoy a bubble show performed by Tulsa Bubble and also on a separate occasion a fun show performed by Finer Arts of Oklahoma,” said Arnall. “We will have a guided tour at Sequoyah State Park Nature Center in early June and will also visit Tahlequatics Water Park later in the month.”
Arnall said there are more activities in the works that haven’t been confirmed just yet.
“Students will also participate in enrichment activities on campus such as Ag in the Classroom. We will host a Local Hero Day and Bicycle Rodeo featuring local law enforcement and everyday heroes,” she said.
Arnall said visits to the local splash pad and play dates at Norris Park will be on the schedule as well.
Ballew said B&GC summer programming implements learning activities in a more fun, hands-on way.
“There are some sites who might focus more on those students who need academic help through reading, especially, but through reading and math,” said Ballew.
Ballew said many sites incorporate themes in their summer programs.
“They might do a theme throughout their summer program and then all of their activities are based on academics, but the kids don’t really realize that. A lot of reading, math and STEM is included in our summer programs,” said Ballew. “So I think [summer programming] keeps kids on task as far as their learning goes throughout the summer. I think it keeps them reading and it keeps them engaged in educational activities as well as physical activities because we also do a lot of physical activities during the summer.”
