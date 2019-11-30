The registers at Tahlequah businesses worked overtime late this week, as thousands of customers took advantage of Black Friday deals.
Across the city, area residents purchased items and services both for their loved ones and themselves - a little something special for the holidays.
The shopping spree started early at Stage this week, with customers lined up outside the store Tuesday afternoon. Allen Nevel was the first in line, and he waited for nearly four hours to buy a Roomba vacuum cleaner.
"It's actually for my daughter," Nevel said. "It's a remote one. She works full time and has two granddaughters, so it would help her a lot. Anything that will help her. I'm just here strictly for that."
Not everyone is willing to wait for extended periodss outside a store in hopes of getting a new computer or TV. But for many, it's worth the effort.
"Shoot, yeah, the line will get long," said Joy Blair, who waited for a new TV at Stage, which opened its doors at 6 p.m. "I got here at 4."
Farther south on Muskogee Avenue, Atwoods employees faced similar crowds Friday. Some customers were there even before the employees arrived.
"I got here at 4:30 [a.m.] and there was a guy sitting on the sidewalk," said Kent Presley, manager. "I thought it was awful cold to not be sitting in their truck. Then we had a pretty good line at 6 [a.m.] when we opened."
Atwoods is the shop of choice for many outdoorsmen; it specializes in hardware and power equipment, as well as outdoor clothing and farm and ranch supplies.
The largest items sold Friday were a couple of cattle squeeze chutes that were 10 and 20 percent off, but they were not the most popular items.
"Here it's been guns and firearms," said Presley. "Firearms have been a pretty good seller, and this year, we had a 40-gun safe that was a pretty good seller. Then we had a heating and massage chair that was a pretty big seller - so far, anyway, because I've run out of all of them."
Shopping for loved ones can sometimes be difficult. But it's easier when shoppers make lists. Brody Stamper and his son Tanner were shopping for "momma" at Atwoods, where they found the shoes she wanted.
Not all parents need a wish list to know what their kids want. Samantha Moitee said her son has been begging her for a few different items, including the new "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" for PlayStation 4. She scored that, among other items, at Walmart.
"He doesn't need to give me a list or remind me what he wants," said Moitee. "He's been pestering me about this video game since I think before it even came out or was released. It's been one of those things I've been able to use against him, though. Anytime he doesn't do something, I ask him, 'You want that new video game, don't you?'"
It's not uncommon for the elders of a family to have fewer presents under the tree. That's been the case for Jaden and Jeremiah Johnson's father the past few Christmases, they said - but the brothers plan to change that.
"For years, he's gotten us all of these expensive presents and is left with a bunch of neckties or something cliché like that," said Jaden. "We've gotten to the point where we each have jobs and money now, so we're hoping to get him a few different things. He's always working in the garage and his tools are pretty worn down, so we're thinking about some power tools and maybe a new TV, because you can't get him away from it on Sundays."
Stores throughout Tahlequah will continue having Black Friday deals Saturday, and people should make sure their computers are ready to go when Cyber Monday starts, Dec. 2.
