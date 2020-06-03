Businesses owners across Tahlequah are looking to make up for lost time and dollars after having to shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mike West at Tiger Sports Cards & Collectibles just reopened his storefront on Muskogee Avenue Monday. While online sales have helped the shop stay afloat, West said he’s had regulars itching to get back into the store.
“I had a lot of customers asking me, ‘Hey, when are you going to open?’ So there was some anticipation,” said West. “I just wanted to wait. There were a quite a few shops around me that opened up about mid-May, but I wanted to give it a couple more weeks. I’ve been extremely happy so far and we’ve been extremely busy.”
Aside from regular shoppers, West has seen new customers explore Tiger Sports Cards. He hopes Northeastern State University will welcome students back to campus soon, since they provide a fair amount of traffic. Until then, he’ll rely on support from the local community.
“It’s been a blessing just to be able to open back up,” West said. “It’s important that people shop local and help Tahlequah’s small businesses make it. It’s just good to see people coming through the doors and wanting to do business. We’re happy to see our customers back.”
Another Main Street business recently opened and is ready to help cool down customers with a bevy of icy delights. Amber Colina, owner of The Rollie Pollie, said it’s an important time for an ice cream shop to be open.
“When school starts around August is when we start slowing down,” said Colina. “And then it’s kind of slow until April or May. Then we weren’t able to open, and I was getting really worried about not being able to open, because the summer is what we look forward to.”
The Rollie Pollie has had to limit the number of people inside. It’s employees have been trying to sanitize expeditiously, while also serving up the chilly treats. Colina said aside from the pause put on the business and added precautions, the operations haven’t changed too much and there have been no significant issues. They would like to see a few more customers, though.
“It’s not super-busy like we usually are,” she said. “It’s kind of slow, but it has been rainy. This week is going to be a really nice week, so we’re kind of waiting to see how it goes right now.”
A popular eatery in town, Katfish Kitchen, is back to serving customers after taking a hit on revenue. According to owner John Garrison, the closure in March might not have come at a worse time.
“They told us we couldn’t open up Friday morning, and we heard it at 4:20 that Thursday evening, and of course, the morning is when I had about an $8,000 order come in,” said Garrison. “There are a whole lot of perishables in our business. So I ended up losing about $4,000 in product, because then we could only do to-go and carryouts. That first week, we were probably 80 percent down.”
The struggle of having to keep fresh items available forced Katfish Kitchen to limit its menu for a time. However, the restaurant is back to 100 percent of its menu offerings. Garrison has been able to slowly allow more customers inside, and he said they’ve received a warm welcome from those who have chosen to dine in.
“It’s been good,” he said. “It’s been coming back pretty strong. I’ve really appreciated all of the support from the community on that.”
The Sonic Drive-In on Downing Street reopened a few days ago after the old one was demolished to make way for a unique new establishmentt. The restaurant did not answer phones calls, and an inquiry to the communications department was not returned by press time. But the drive-in is purportedly the first of its kind, offering second-story accommodations for dining inside.
