Third-graders from various Tahlequah Public School sites stepped back in time and learned what it was like to be a 19th-century kid at the Thompson House History Day on May 3.
The Thompson House was built for Dr. Joseph Thompson, a health officer for Cherokees, in 1882. Thompson’s family lived in the home for decades.
Patsy Clifford, publicity chairman for the Thompson House, explained the children spent the day cooking, cleaning, and playing games appropriate to the time period.
“They’re doing what kids did in the late 1800s, when the [Thompson House] was built,” said Clifford. “So they know the chores they did in those days.”
Clifford said the Thompson House History Day is usually held on a more regular basis.
“COVID-19 messed us up. We usually do this a couple times a year,” she said.
The TPS students had a full day of fun and chores on Wednesday, starting prep for lunch on the porch.
“They shucked corn for the cornbread they’re making,” said Clifford.
Etter Nottingham said the kids ground the corn into cornmeal and received a lesson on how nothing went to waste back in the day.
“People didn’t just throw things away [back then]. Corncobs were used for fuel. Some people used it for toilet paper and some soaked in water to feed to the animals,” said Nottingham.
Along with a baggie of cornmeal, the students got to take home a dried corncob. Before departure kids had their cornbread with the butter they churned that morning.
Kids also washed clothing by hand, sang and danced to old songs, learned how to drive nails, played games out on the lawn, and toured the historic house. The students were treated to music on the pump organ by local historian Beth Herrington.
Liam McMillien, 9, said the work kids had to do in the past was difficult.
“[The hardest chore was] probably washing the clothes,” said Liam.
Liam most enjoyed the games that were played back then.
“Like, [the game where] you can’t take anything from the cemetery,” said Liam.
Fellow student, Isiah Ortiz, 9, chimed in.
“Do not mess with the unknown,” said Ortiz.
Ortiz said he’d rather be a kid now than one in the 1800s, but added that “it’s fun to pretend.”
Clifford said the Thompson House welcomes city and county schools to participate in History Day.
“We’re getting back into the swing of it,” she said.
