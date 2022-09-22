Back the Blue fishing tourney casting a line

The Back the Blue Bass Fishing Tournament can bring both fun and funds for local law enforcement agencies.
This is Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott’s fourth year to put it together, and last year’s event was a success.
“I wrote a check for $10,800, and that was all the proceeds from the entry fees. Of course, all of the money donated is given back to the fishermen. The only thing we profit from is the entry fee and the auction at the tournament,” Scott said.
The entry fee is $100 per boat, and attendees can preregister until Sept. 29 at Jimmy Houston’s Marine and Kawasaki.
“You can either fish as a team or you can fish solo, and it still cost the same amount,” Scott said.
Proceeds go toward purchases within the police department. Scott said those purchases can be used by other area agencies, if needed. The PD was equipped with two drones from last year’s proceeds.
“We purchased both drones, the small drone and the big drone, and all of the equipment, all of the accessories,” he said.
Scott said there’s no plan as of yet on what the proceeds will be spent on as he’s waiting on the outcome of this year’s tournament.
“You don’t know how much you’re going to make until the event is over. Once the event is over, I’ll get with the officers and see what is needed at that time,” Scott said.
The auction will feature fishing rods, reels, tree stands, handcrafted knives, welding gear, and more.
As Scott plans the tournament, he’ll email his fellow officers and ask them about reaching out to local businesses and individuals for donations or help of any kind.
“In return, the officers who get the donations or donated items get put in a drawing and get a prize for whoever wins,” he said.
Scott decided to do something new this year and is posting the highlighted sponsors and officers to social media.
“It’s to give back to those people who have given this year and for the officers who also help in the tournament; I think they need to be recognized as well. Jordan Kelley of ServPro out of Fort Gibson has been a part of this since day one,” Scott said.
The tournament will begin from "safelight" – when it’s safe to launch on the water and get started.
All fish that are caught will be kept until they are weighed in, and then they will be released back into Lake Tenkiller. Weigh-in is at Jimmy Houston’s store, and all participants must be checked in before 4 p.m.
First-place winners will get $3,000 and second place will win $1,000. Third place will get $800 and fourth- through 10th-place winners will also receive cash prizes.
“We couldn’t do it without the sponsors, and I believe we have over 20 as of right now,” Scott said.
Those interested in participating are asked to meet at the Sizemore boat ramp around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Free food and water will be available after the tournament. Will Caviness donated the food and will be doing the cooking.
Anyone with questions about the event can call Scott at 918-457-9122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.