“Once a gorilla always a gorilla,” said Deena Jones, longtime educator at Greenwood Elementary School, as she spoke to Tahlequah High School graduates on Thursday, May 20, during the Tahlequah Public Schools Senior Walk.
While the Greenwood staffers are proud to be a feeder school into Tahlequah Middle School and eventually Tahlequah High School, and support the Tahlequah Tigers as much as possible, Jones reminded a group of 2021 graduates where they started.
“For over 50 years, this has been a family and they’re part of a family,” she said. “So even as they grow and change, they have that opportunity to – because we’re always here – come back and connect.”
Donning their cap and gowns, the THS seniors gathered at their old elementary school to reconnect with past teachers, one another, and set an example to younger students still attending Greenwood. It’s been years since most of them walked through the doors, but it didn’t stop their teachers or them from recalling good times, even if the building was remembered differently.
“It’s so much smaller,” said Morgan Pack, THS graduate. “It’s very sentimental to know we’ve been through all the year of schooling that we’ve planned for, and now graduation is just a day away.”
The seniors took time to talk and snap some photos with their former teachers. Old year books and school photos were spread across the room for people to look at. It was somewhat of an overwhelming experience for Isaac Monks, he said.
“We’re looking back at all of these photos, and I remember so many tiny little details,” said Monks, who plans to attend Yale. “Especially seeing all of my teachers here, like [Misty] Blunt, who was my multi-age teacher – and she really changed my life and how I view my education. It’s really impactful for me to come back and see where we started.”
It was a walk down memory lane not only for the students and teachers, but for parents, too. Jennifer Taylor said the event was just one example of how the teachers never wavered in their support of her daughter, Madison Taylor.
“It’s emotional,” she said. “It brings back a lot of memories and a lot of love, because these teachers pour in a ton of love to these kids. Even as seniors, they show up to their games. My daughter is an all-state soccer player, and they show up to her ball games and still cheer her on. They never lose touch with their babies.”
Greenwood also dug up time capsules the high school graduates made when they in were in pre-K. It seemed appropriate that Kate Kelley’s picture she drew in her time capsule was a horse, as she has since received a scholarship to be part of the rodeo team at Weatherford College in Texas.
“My grandmother ran barrels and my mom and dad both did college rodeo growing up,” she said. “It’s more of a lifestyle than it is a hobby. It’s just something we love. Not much has changed.”
The students’ principal from when they attended Greenwood also showed up to reunite with her former students.
“I love seeing their faces, except I don’t recognize them, because they’re men and women now,” said Susan VanZant. “Just hearing what their plans are, some of them are just beyond amazing.”
Jones said a lot of elementary students can have questions, fears and concerns about moving on to their next school. Showing them that students – once in their own shoes – were able to progress through their education and become successful can help ease that tension and provide them with role models.
“They need this and they need to know that this will always be home no matter what,” Jones said. “So maybe as they get older and have jobs or talents, no matter what they are, they can contribute here as well.”
