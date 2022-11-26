BACK TO BLACK: Black Friday busy, but Small Business Saturday expected to bring more traffic to local businesses.

Another Black Friday is on the books, and while many local businesses are reporting a consistent flow of shoppers through their doors, they expect more to come out for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.
"It's been steady ever since we opened," said Alyssa Hale, jewelry specialist at Meigs Jewelry.
Hale said it's hard to say whether business has been better this Black Friday than in 2021.
"I guess you could say there's been a little more traffic," she said.
Hale said many customers have been in the store, browsing with their families.
"We've really have a lot of people come in and get the Igohida, the forever bracelet," she said.
Kendra Scott jewelry has also been popular.
Small Business Saturday traditionally falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and Hale expects a lot of people to come in then.
"I'm hoping it's going to be really busy tomorrow, and if it's anything like today, I'm sure that we will be," she said Friday afternoon.
Angela Workman-Cook, of Workman's, said the store has welcome quite a few customers, although less than last year. Workman-Cook also expects more shoppers to come in on Small Business Saturday.
"Usually, Black Friday isn't as busy as the Saturday after Thanksgiving is," she said.
Workman-Cook said her shoppers have been buying a lot of boots.
"People are getting ready for cold weather," she said.
At Kimberly's Prom and Bridal Boutique, Haley Butler said customers have mainly been interested in doing some early prom shopping.
"We're not prom busy, but we've had a few people come in today and we have a few scheduled for [Saturday]," said Butler.
Drew Felts of Felts Shoes also reported "quite a few" people in his store Friday.
Madison McGinnis, manager at the Rowdy Buffalo, said the boutique did pretty well for Black Friday and had a steady number of customers. And retail worker Kallee Trammel said they'd sold out of most of the store's Christmas sweaters.
"Most of our pullovers were a big hit," said McGinnis.
