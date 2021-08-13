On Aug. 12, thousands of children throughout the county returned to schools with smiles on their faces, despite the uncertainty many school administrators and staff have felt in preparation for the upcoming year.
Amid the challenges educators have faced, an air of optimism has permeated those who frequent area campuses.
At Keys High School, students are excited to return to classes. Enrollment is up from last year because students are returning from online schooling. Keys High School Principal and Athletic Director Steven Goss noted that children are more empathetic than they have been in the past.
“It’s always fun to see those freshmen kids. They are wide-eyed and happy,” he said.
He told the story of a girl who transferred from out of state who had not yet made any friends. At a lunch table, she sat by herself.
“I looked over and she was sitting by herself. I saw another girl walk over and shake her hand. She moved from one end of the room to the other just to go sit with her. Test scores are important, but the fact that we are producing good human beings, that’s what we’re all about,” said Goss.
Principal Tami Woods of the Keys Elementary School said students are excited to be in school.
“We're off and running. We’re moving,” she said.
Cherokee Elementary School students enjoyed their first day of class.
“It was great! We’ve had a good first day,” said Principal Marissa McCoy.
She said kids will be familiar with their safety health procedures, as they have not changed anything since last year, other than that masks are no longer mandated.
“They are bringing water bottles, we are social distancing, and we are limiting the number of kids in the hallway,” said McCoy.
McCoy is also looking forward to the jog-a-thon, which will take place in September.
“Whoever wants to sponsor their student can donate a certain amount per lap. We’ll have students running a course and turning in money for prizes. We only do one fundraiser per year because we have had so much success with it,” she said.
Another change is that children will have a chance to perform on stage in small plays. Each grade will be responsible for a show.
“We couldn’t do that last year, and it will be held in the cafeteria,” she said.
The fifth-graders will be able to enact Reader’s Theater.
“They write their own plays and perform for the younger kiddos,” said McCoy.
Since Heritage Elementary opened its doors, administrators have been cautious about announcing fundraisers or activities amid uncertainty, but they're optimistic they are going to have a great year.
“Our open house was great. It’s great to see the kids smiling, and it makes us happy. I think the kids are happy to be back, seeing their friends and playing on the playground. I think everyone is just happy,” said Pam Bell, school resource officer who is assigned to Heritage.
Tarina Lowe is a special care paraprofessional who started her first day of school at Greenwood Elementary. She recently transferred from Tahlequah High School. She said the first day of school had its challenges, but that it has been a good experience.
“It was a chaotic, crazy, fun mess,” said Lowe. "I transferred from the high school, and I love helping.”
After the second day of school, she said, “It went a lot smoother today than it did yesterday.”
