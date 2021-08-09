Local parents and students gathered at Norris Park, Saturday, Aug. 7, for the first-ever Back-to-School Bash.
Lindsey Durant, chair of Active Living and Transportation Committee, said the event was originally to be held in coordination with Tahlequah Public Schools, and the intent was to offer safe ways to get to school and attend classes.
“However, there was a change of plans from the school district, so the Active Living and Transportation Committee stepped up to bring the event to the whole county,” said Durant. “Through our years of working on the Open Streets Tahlequah Event and through community partnerships, we have been able to build relationships with local organizations.”
More than 20 vendors were asked to set up at Norris Park with resources to help families get back to school during the pandemic, said Durant. Each vendor gave out free school supplies, backpacks, hygiene items, books, and more.
“Our greatest goal for this event was to provide local families across Cherokee County with the resources they needed for our students to get back to school healthy,” said Lora Buechele, program coordinator for Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program. “It is so very important for students to have the resources they need to foster an environment of learning.”
Northeastern State University Police officers provided a bike rodeo for kids, bike safety information, and gave away helmets and bikes. The Cherokee County Community Health Services Council offered COVID testing, while the Cherokee County Health Department administered COVID vaccinations. The Cherokee County Community Health Coalition gave the first 50 families $20 in veggie bucks to use at the Tahlequah Farmers' Market.
“ALT felt that we could continue to host this event safely because this event was held outdoors and by encouraging vendors and community members to wear masks,” Buechele said.
Ashley Amparan brought children Aspyn, Ezra, and Atlas, to the event, and said she would be returning again next year.
“I wasn’t expecting it to be like this. I knew they were giving out bags of goodies but I wasn’t expecting clothes or all of this,” said Amparan. “They’re finally at that age where I feel like I can take them out by myself, and we were just enjoying the day.”
Fort Gibson high school teacher Felicia Cooper said she was able to make it around to almost every vendor, and she would like the event to be held every year.
“It’s been really nice and I heard about it through my friends, and I didn’t realize it was going to be this much,” said Cooper. “We’ve stopped by almost all of the vendors, and the girls want to do the Bounce House.”
Jessica Marseilles said she heard about the Back-to-School Bash on Facebook and brought her daughter, Helen, with her.
“This has been a blessing for the kids, and we do plan to come back next year,” said Marseilles.
Both Durant and Buechele were pleased with the outcome of this first event and plan to make it an annual one.
“We will continue to host this event in the upcoming years and hopefully gain the momentum to grow larger and reach more families,” said Durant.
