On Saturday, Aug. 5, local students and their families attended the United Keetoowah Band’s Back-to-School Bash at The Venue.
Jacqueline Baker, assistant director of the United Keetoowah Band Education Department, said most tations were for UKB citizens, but some could be accessed by everyone.
“There was just so much need. We have a lot of those students who’s brother will be UKB or sister will be UKB, but they’re not UKB. Our aim is to not turn any kid away,” said Baker. “I saw last year so many of those families come in, and it wasn’t just school supplies [they needed].”
Allyson Russell attended the Back-to-School Bash, which she said helps families like hers with the financial obligations that come with the new school year.
“The economy is just kind of rough on everyone. I know for us it’s kind of rough, so it’s just kind of a little burden off your shoulders,” said Russell.
Russell said having the resources all in one area was especially helpful, as they do not have to go to multiple places to complete their tasks.
Baker said the organization often hosts an annual back-to-school drive, but this was the first time they had ever held an event of this scale.
After only 18 minutes, Baker said, almost 60 people had already arrived.
“We’ve never tried to pull something off like this, so we just all came together, all the departments that have anything to do with youth and children, and we were like, ‘Let’s try to do it,’” said Baker.
Some stations at the event included organizations like Keetoowah Strong, which gave away hygiene kits, and Echota Behavioral Health, which provided several cultural activities.
Christy Kirk, UKB child care program director, worked a backpack station for UKB members who were 4 to 12 years old.
Kirk said she believes adding the craft projects was important, as it showed the cultural side of the UKB.
“I hope they just get to know our departments a little better, see our faces because we’re the people who serve the public,” said Kirk. “[I want them] to get to know a little bit more about our programs and just have a good time before the kids have to go back to school.”
While students, who were 13 years old to college age, were able to pick out a UKB Education Department backpack and grab various supplies, everyone was also offered a chance to get a free haircut and lunch.
“We want to be a bigger part of the community at-large and we want Keetoowah citizens to especially know we’re here for them in all areas. We just don’t want any kid to go without,” said Baker.
Get help
Baker said those who missed the Back-to-School Bash and need school supplies can either call 918-871-2742 or email jwatson@ukb-nsngov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.