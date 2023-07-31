With over 300 enrolled this year, students at Sequoyah High School are set to head back to class next week.
While all Sequoyah students will start their semester Thursday, Aug. 10, new students will come in a day early for Freshman Day on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
“We will have an assembly to welcome freshmen, and students will rotate through their class schedule then participate in leadership and team-building activities,” said SHS Assistant Principal Jennifer Blackbear. “They will also participate in cultural rotations consisting of stickball, the history of Sequoyah, and Native crafts.”
Freshman Day will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m and another event will be held the following Friday.
“We will have an open house the evening of Aug. 18,” said Blackbear.
Blackbear said there currently 329 students enrolled at Sequoyah.
Per the Bureau of Indian Education limits on square footage in terms of the number of students allowed, Sequoyah is capped at a 400-student population.
Any student who is a member of a federally-recognized tribe can apply to the school, but there is a minimum 2.5 GPA requirement.
All applicants must have a recommendation from an administrator or teacher.
The student application for the 2023-2024 school year was due April 21, 2023.
Although Sequoyah is a residential school, students are not required to live on campus.
The school runs bus routes in Tahlequah and Stilwell and parents needing information about the routes can contact Denise King at 918-453-5170.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.