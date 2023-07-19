Tahlequah Public Library welcomed its new branch manager on Monday, July 17, and he’s hit the ground running.
Jeremy Jones has lived in Muskogee his entire life, and is a graduate of Muskogee High School and Northeastern State University. Jones said he was attracted to the position at the local library, seeing an opportunity to be a part of a community that had given so much to him in his younger years.
“It’s exciting to come back,” said Jones. “I lived here for a couple of years because I was an on-campus student, and I really enjoyed the culture, the history, and it’s a really nice town for people going to school and families. I’m just excited to be going back to serve.”
At Northeastern State University, Jones studied management information systems for four years. After graduating in 2004, Jones started working for Waldenbooks as the assistant manager, so he started his career surrounded by books – something that seems to be a calling of his. In 2008, he started working as an assistant at Muskogee Public Library. He became a branch manager for the Haskell and Warner libraries, and was there for a year and a half before coming to Tahlequah.
“I hope my experience will continue to foster the wonderful things the Tahlequah Public Library is doing,” said Jones. “They provide great programs for the community, both educational and entertainment-wise. I hope to be able to build that and support the community in the way that it needs. Whatever the community needs, we’re here to provide and we want to be that for the community.”
Jones said serving and connecting people with information and books has always been exciting for him, and the library field has pushed his passion to grow even more.
Even though Jones has come to Tahlequah off and on since he graduated, he said it has been about 19 years since he left the area.
“I’m excited to see how it has grown, and coming from Muskogee, it’s just amazing to me how far out Tahlequah has expanded. But when you come downtown, it hasn’t really lost that feel it had before,” said Jones.
Even though Jones finished his degree at NSU, he is taking classes at The University of Oklahoma to receive a master’s of library and information sciences. When Jones is not working at the library, he composes music for video games and works as a pastor at the Warner United Methodist Church.
In terms of current issues, such as on book challenges and attempts to ban potentially controversial material, Jones said those who have problems with certain literature will need to go through the established process with Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
“The library is for everyone, so we have books for everybody, and that will continue to be our goal to support the community,” said Jones.
The Q.B. Boydstun Library in Fort Gibson and the Hulbert Community Library are also welcoming a new branch manager.
Ashley Rouse, a Fort Gibson native and Muskogee resident, has been working at Q.B. Boydstun for the past three years.
She also received her bachelor’s degree from NSU.
After earning a degree in English education, Rouse taught at Keys High School and Hilldale High School.
“We all kind of know each other because our branches are always connected, so we’re just thrilled that she’s going to be our manager,” said Emily Dean, a clerk at the Hulbert Community Library.
