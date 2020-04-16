Bacone College awarded funds for scholarships, dorm repairs

MUSKOGEE - Bacone College was awarded $95,000 in support from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution during the NSDAR's April executive board meeting recently.
Five Bacone College School of Indian Art students will receive a one-time scholarship of $5,000. In addition, the board allocated $70,000 from the Eleanor M. Stolle Fund for repair of the HVAC system in the men's dormitory and complete repairs, painting, and maintenance of the both the men's and women's dormitories at Bacone College, and granted the request of the Junior Membership Committee to provide support of Bacone College.
"We are extremely grateful for these donations, especially during these challenging times we are all enduring," said Bacone College President Dr. Ferlin Clark. "Five art students will be blessed by scholarships, and there are much-needed repairs this will address which will hopefully allow our students to gain a greater sense of pride in their school. We cannot thank the NSDAR and Ms. Heske enough."
Suzanne Heske, national chair of the DAR's American Indian Committee, visited Bacone College during the fall of 2019. She subsequently made a presentation to the NSDAR's executive committee to request their financial support of Bacone College.
"This is huge for our students. Upgrading the dorms allows the students to be more comfortable while away from home, both physically and emotionally, and it benefits our recruitment efforts," Bacone College Vice President of Student Affairs Kaila Harjo said. "We are so thankful to the NSDAR for their contributions and prayers they have offered to Bacone College."
