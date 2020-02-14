Bacone College director named to National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development Board

William D. Lowe, Bacone College human resources and special projects director, is one of three recently appointed to the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development's Board of Directors.
Lowe, also the Okmulgee District Representative for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council, served in the Marine Corps from 1993-2002. He has more than 20 years of experience in management, tribal business development, governance and negotiating both tribal and government contracts. Lowe also serves on the boards of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, the Okmulgee County YMCA, the Five Civilized Tribes Museum in Muskogee, and is a Bacone College graduate.
The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development is a nonprofit organization which assists American Indian tribes and their enterprises with business and economic development, according to its website, www.ncaied.org.
Its mission is to: "Develop and expand an American Indian private sector which employs Indian labor, increases the number of viable tribal and individual Indian businesses, and positively impacts and involves reservation communities, by establishing business relationships between Indian enterprises and private industry."
