Bacone College to host international fashion show

MUSKOGEE – March is National Women’s History Month in Muskogee, and Bacone College will be celebrating an event for all ethnicities, honoring Bacone international students, and various cultures with hosting an international fashion show on March 26.
This event is a fundraiser for Bacone College to help them with reconstruction for classrooms and dormitories. This event will take place at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center at 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in downtown Muskogee. It will start at 2 p.m., and this event will highlight African American traditional clothing with models wearing traditional garments representing African culture.
Asian American culture will also be represented with models from Vietnamese culture wearing dresses and also a model from Taiwan who will be wearing her traditional dress. Traditional-style Hispanic clothing will also be shown with a variation of south American cultures including Puerto Rican, Honduras, and traditional style Mexican dress. There will also be a couple of models wearing French-style clothing and a modern contemporary Native American designer Burning Wagon Designs from Skiatook.
The men’s soccer team from Bacone will be representing their country by carrying a flag representing their home country, and there will also be a couple of clothing boutiques from Muskogee, where ladies will be wearing new spring clothing designs from Beautiful Blessings Boutique, Brittany Beasley’s store, and Hayley Frix’s Hey Girly Clothing boutique.
Traditional Native American clothing will also be included with models representing various tribes from Oklahoma. The event will start with Rick Ewing, director of Muskogee Parks and Recreation, who will be playing Scottish Bag Pipes after the opening welcome from Bacone College Interim President Dr. Nicky Michael.
Tickets for this event are on sale for $20, and can be purchased through Eventbrite. There will also be a silent auction at the event, which the school is seeking donations for, as well as show sponsors.
Craft vendors and food trucks will be there from noon to 5 p.m. For anyone who needs information about signing up to become a vendor or food truck, contact Sarah Megan Kelley at megankelley15@gmail.com or on Facebook.
