Bacone College conferred an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters on one of the Kiowa Tribes' esteemed elders, Dr. Phil "Joe Fish" Dupoint, on Saturday in an outdoor ceremony held at the Kiowa Tribe headquarters in Carnegie.
"Bacone College recognizes Phil 'Joe Fish' Dupoint as a cultural treasure of the Kiowa people. His eminent knowledge, experience, and expertise of Kiowa history, culture, language, philosophy, and ceremonies deem him an important and valuable Indigenous scholar, teacher, and leader," said Bacone College President Dr. Ferlin Clark. "He has made a lifetime contribution to the cultural, spiritual, and ceremonial health and well-being of the Kiowa people for many generations. We are proud to honor Mr. Fish for his dedicated service to improving the lives of people in our Native American communities. We cannot stress enough the importance of making all tribes stronger through the sharing of cultural knowledge and beliefs."
The ceremony featured posting of colors by the Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society, and Kiowa singers led by Daniel Cozad Sr. Lonnie Emhoolah offered opening prayer, and Cozad offered closing prayer.Clark, Bacone College Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Beverly Jean Smith, and Bacone trustees Neely Tsoodle and Chairman Matthew Komalty conferred the degree. Also there were National Indian Education Association Executive Director Diana Cournoyer, Gwen Clark, Bacone College School of Indian Art Director Gerald Cournoyer, Bacone CFO Mary Jo Pratt, interim Vice President of Student Affairs Jana Taylor, and Bacone Center for American Indians Director Aaron Adson, special organizer of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.