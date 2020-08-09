Bacone names executive director of Indigenous studies and curriculum

MUSKOGEE – Bacone College has announced Dr. Nicky Kay Michael (Lenape, aka Delaware Tribe of Indians) as the college’s executive director of Indigenous Studies and Curriculum.
Michael holds a bachelor's degree from Stanford University, master's degree from Oklahoma State University, and a doctoral degree from the University of Oklahoma. She is the only Lenapexkwe to use her language for both her MA and PhD language requirements.
Michael chairs Lenapeowsi Foundation, a 501(c)(3), which teaches Lenape language and culture to local tribal and non-Indian children. She is also on her second term of the Delaware Tribal Council and third term as an elected leader of the Delaware Tribe.
“We are confident Dr. Michael will use her expansive education and experience to help Bacone as we transition to a public, tribal college,” said President Dr. Ferlin Clark. “Welcome to Bacone College, the original Indian university, Dr. Michael.”
Michael is a mother to three boys, who are also Kiowa and Florida Seminole. She has taught Indigenous and American Indian Studies for over 10 years in Oklahoma, Wyoming and Minnesota. A number of her Ojibwe and Dakota students honor Michael by regarding her as an auntie or older sister for the way she cares for them.
“We have to support students with a wraparound approach to well-being for them to succeed in education,” Michael said. “I emphasize Indigenous world views, pedagogies, and decolonization in my courses.”
Michael has published articles on Indian Child Welfare and the Delaware relationship with the Cherokee Nation, and teaches everything from tribal governance to Indigenous environmental sustainability.
Michael and her family participate in ceremonies and stomp dancing. She and her boys also enjoy powwow dancing and singing.
“I am excited to return home to Oklahoma where I can assist, perpetuate, and revitalize Indigenous language and cultures by supporting Indigenous students in education,” she said.
For more information, contact the public relations coordinator at 918-360-3866 or burtonw@bacone.edu.
