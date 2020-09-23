Food trucks, games and a curfew has helped keep Bacone College residential students safe and on campus this school year.
Bacone has a 10 p.m. curfew, said Kaila Harjo, Bacone vice president of student affairs.
“This allows us to make sure all of our students are back on campus at a reasonable hour,” Harjo said. “So we cannot monitor but limit the amount of time they spend off campus.”
The curfew and other COVID-19 policies have helped the Bacone campus remain COVID-free since students returned to campus on Aug. 9, she said.
“Every student has had to have a negative COVID test to reside on campus to start with,” she said. “As of the last time we had students tested, we were all still negative.”
Harjo said students have been receptive to and respectable of the curfew.
“They’re still allowed to intermingle with students, so they are not in bed at 10 o’clock every night,” she said. “We shut it off so that commuter students, practices and travel are to be completed by then, so that anyone who is not a residential student is removed from the campus.”
She said students may still be out after 10 p.m., but those not on campus after the curfew must make arrangements for another place to stay.
Bacone has allowed food truck vendors to reserve a spot one night a week so students can grab a bite between 8 p.m. and midnight.
“It’s not only to promote small businesses, but also help our students have somewhere to eat after hours, because our dining hall closes at 6:30 p.m.,” she said.
Food trucks have included barbecue and homestyle cooking, she said. Trucks offering street tacos and Indian tacos are planned.
“We’ve gotten a lot of interest in those vendors,” Harjo said. “They’re stationed right at our COVID checkpoint, so our students have to go toward the main entrance of the campus to purchase their meals. And we do have nightly challenges that offer one free meal for however many students respond to a challenge.”
Harjo said Bacone does not encourage students to go off campus and do social events off campus “because that creates more of a concern for our campus community.”
However, Bacone offers ample on-campus activities, she said.
“Recently, we have had a 3-on-3 tournament,” Harjo said. “This week we start our kickball tournament. We have a couple of movie nights coming up that we have partnered with the Bare Bones Film Festival. They’re going to be screening some shows on our lawn.”
