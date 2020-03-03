MUSKOGEE – Bacone College announced that Kiowa Tribal Historian Phil "Joe Fish" Dupoint will be offering an eight-week course in the Kiowa language online through Bacone College beginning Monday, March 23.
The course will be open to current students for college credit or as a stand-alone course for new students who are interested in learning the Kiowa Tribe's language. Dupoint is a Kiowa tribal member who is committed to the preservation of American Indian cultural traditions through song, dance, stories, and ceremonies.
New students should contact Vice President of Student Affairs and Director of Admissions/Recruitment Kaila Harjo at harjok@bacone.edu to enroll. Current students should contact their academic advisor to enroll in the course. The course is open to all who wish to learn the Kiowa language.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.