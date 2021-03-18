Bad weather changed some requests in city budget

City officials said they took the growth of Tahlequah into consideration when developing their budget requests for the year.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said this is his first time to be involved in the budget process since he was appointed to his role.
“Some of the needs I put in are following the growth of the city and trying to keep up with that growth to better serve the community,” said Baker. “A lot of our requests were for equipment that we’ve been piecing together to try to cut costs.”
Baker has asked to replace a 25-year-old fire engine through a lease-purchase deal. He believes the city would be able to sell the truck for around $20,000 to $30,000, and recoup the funds to get the agreement.
Baker will meet with Mayor Sue Catron and City Administrator Alan Chapman at the end of next week.
“Our main goal is for manpower, and hopefully we can grow with the city. I think the citizens deserve a fire department that will meet all of their expectations when they move here. The growth of the city means there’s going to have to be growth with the department,” said Baker.
City Street Department Superintendent William “Buddy” Harris said he is having to rewrite his budget request according to how the department was affected by last month’s snowstorm.
“The biggest deal with the bad weather has really changed what we had wrote up to begin with,” said Harris. “Now we have got to start addressing those streets that have buckled and are messed up, and that’s why we’re behind on our budget.”
Harris said there are 11 different roadways in Tahlequah that have buckled due to February's arctic weather, and now, those are a priority to him.
“Between the rest of this fiscal year, which ends at the end of June and the beginning of July, all of those will have to be worked and repaired,” said Harris. “That weather changed our budget plans.”
The only equipment request Harris is making is another backhoe for the department.
“My oldest backhoe is getting mighty tired, and usually we keep two backhoes with a spare for breakdowns. We use those vehicles almost every day, but we’re down to two now, and we’re having issues with the one.”
The new fiscal year will begin July 1, and the deadline for the budget process is defined by state.
“There are requirements for communication and feedback from the community and approval by the City Council by early June. Our current goal is to have a draft of the budget to the Council by mid-April,” said Catron.
