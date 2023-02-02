BAD WEATHER OVER FOR NOW: Numerous crashes reported, but no serious injury, as ice melts

Local law enforcement officers were dispatched to several vehicle crashes over the course of the past three days as ice packed city streets, highways and country roads.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said officers responded to two non-injury vehicle crashes and close to 20 motorist assists from Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Choctaw Street was temporarily closed as officers worked to help motorists who became stuck as the road inclined.
King said he wasn’t aware of any other streets that had to close due to road conditions.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said were summoned to assist on the scene of at least 15 fender benders.
“[There were] several vehicles that slid off the road and were stuck because of little to no traction,” he said.
Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were busy with a number of vehicles crashes, mostly semi-trucks, throughout the state. One trooper escaped injury in Tulsa as he was working a single-vehicle crash when another vehicle lost control and struck two Tulsa firefighters. The firefighters were evaluated and treated.
Trooper Adam Wood captured on his dash cam a semi-truck lose control on a bridge on Interstate 40, one mile outside of Vian, on Jan. 31. The truck could be seen striking a cable barrier before bouncing back to its lane of travel.
“The semi driver was ticketed for traveling at a speed not reasonable and proper for the road conditions," the OHP stated.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said crews have been working 12-hour shifts all week to clear the streets in Tahlequah.
“We are clearing snow and we have basically all of the north and south roads cleared and we’ve got the main east/west roads clear,” Smith said.
Smith said the warmer temperatures on Thursday, Feb. 2, should help ease the process of getting the residential roadways cleared.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood urges area residents to be vigilant Thursday night and Friday morning, the ice that melts will refreeze once the sun sets.
Tahlequah Public Schools, Woodall Public Schools, Hulbert Public Schools, and others have set a distance learning day for Friday, Feb. 3. The Indian Capital Technology Center Muskogee campus will be closed Friday, and an announcement on whether or not the Sallisaw, Stilwell, and Tahlequah campuses will be open wasn’t available by press time. Northeastern State University returned to delayed hours Thursday and will be fully reopened Friday.
The Candidate Forum hosted by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce that was slated for Thursday, Feb. 2, was postponed for a second time due to inclement weather. The forum will feature candidates of Tahlequah’s Feb. 14 election and will be on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. at Go Ye Village.
