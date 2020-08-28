The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council deliberated Thursday on the qualifications of Shawna Baker to serve on the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court before ultimately confirming her nomination.
This was Baker’s second time to be nominated to the tribe's high court. In 2018, tribal councilors approved her nomination in a Rules Committee meeting, but later tabled the matter in a full Tribal Council meeting, citing a lack of experience in Indian law. It was an argument some councilors protested against.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. tapped her this year after the death of Justice Lynn Burris, which left a vacancy on the court. Some councilors remained concerned with her qualifications, including District 10 Tribal Councilor Harley Buzzard.
“I’ve looked at [Baker’s] resume and I don’t see the experience I would want in a judge. I wish I would have said it the last time so the administration or this Tribal Council could put a set of policies together to see what we want from a nominated judge,” he said. “So I think we should back off and get those policies made.”
According to the Cherokee Nation Constitution, justices must be citizens of the tribe and be admitted to practice law before the highest court of any state in the U.S. Hoskin said it was the intention of the Constitution’s framers that the description of qualifications to the court remain short, so that instead of checking boxes, elected officials could make their best judgment.
“With all due respect, Councilor Buzzard, that would not only be something that would constrain us in how we exercise our judgment, it would actually violate the Constitution,” said Hoskin.
District 14 Tribal Councilor Keith Austin said that before the last nomination in 2018, he interviewed Baker, as well as acquaintances, friends, and clients, and they all vouched for her. But he argued it was not his job or the council’s to nominate, but only to confirm.
“Today we are asked to confirm are you qualified," Austin said. "I cannot come to any conclusion other than you’re qualified. But that does not say there’s not other qualified people out there. Surely there are, but is she qualified? Absolutely, she’s qualified.”
Baker has a master’s degree in biological science, a law degree form the University of Tulsa, a master of law from Columbia University, and a master of law in taxation from New York University. She is a member of the Cherokee Nation Bar Association, and has served on the CN Gaming Commission. While she might not have experience on a judicial bench, she does have experience in courtrooms. She has worked as an attorney for several law firms, and was once an assistant professor at the Florida Coastal School of Law.
At-Large Tribal Councilors Julia Coates and Mary Baker Shaw submitted their own candidate for Hoskin to consider. Coates said she was “mystified” by the selection process, and questioned whether Baker was a better choice than the candidate she and Shaw proposed. She said the candidate she suggested has more than 30 years of experience on the bench as an Oklahoma district judge, and has never donated to a Cherokee Nation political campaign or endorsed a Cherokee candidate.
“… There is something of a suspicion about our governing processes, and our court processes, and our election processes that the Cherokee citizenry have concerns,” said Coates. “They have suspicions about all of this. I’m not making accusation or allegations and I want that to be understood, but I am saying that the appearance – it doesn’t serve to alleviate those kinds of suspicions, in my opinion, just because I think there are some things here that do not support the perception of neutrality.”
Tribal Council Speaker Joe Byrd said that for as long as he can remember, it’s been the principal chief’s job to nominate a judge, and the council’s position to confirm or not.
“It’s worked that way,” he said. “We all can, if you choose to, bring him a name, but he chooses who he appoints and our job is to say yea or nay, and that’s the way I’ve always read the Constitution.”
Hoskin said if the council were to look at past judiciary nominations, they would find some “interesting votes,” but if they were to approve Baker, they would be on the right side of history.
“The decision to nominate a Supreme Court justice is as much about the qualifications of the person, which Ms. Baker is supremely qualified, as it is about the composure of the court,” he said. “And I think this council has the opportunity today to put an at-large Cherokee woman on this court who is supremely qualified, and I’ll be mystified if that doesn’t happen.”
While some councilors spoke against Baker’s appointment, the majority praised her resume and deemed her a qualified and impartial figure to have on the CN Supreme Court. The council voted in the Rules Committee meeting 13-4 to confirm her. Those in favor were: Canaan Duncan, District 7; Rex Jordan, District 1; Daryl Legg, District 6; Dora Patzkowski, District 12; Mike Shambaugh, District 9; E.O, Smith, District 5; Janees Taylor, District 15; Victoria Vazquez, District 11; Austin; Byrd; Joe Deere, District 13; Shawn Crittenden, District 8; and Mike Dobbins, District 4.
Those who opposed the confirmation were: Coates; Shaw; Buzzard; and Wes Nofire, District 3.
Baker was later officially confirmed and sworn in by Justice John Garrett.
