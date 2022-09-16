Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees appointed a new board member during a Sept. 16 meeting.
The board accepted the resignation of Trustee Patty Skinner and entered into an executive session to fill her seat. Sherry Robertson-Baker will be sworn in during October's meeting.
The board gave its nod to two invoices to HUB Engineers for services for wastewater treatment plant improvements totaling $19,095. Board members approved a request for reimbursement of expenses Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, and construction phase services that totaled $27,008. A disbursement request of $147,179 for a completion contract for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing was OK'd.
In other business, the board awarded Certified Public Accountant Robert St. Pierre the bid to conducted TPWA's audits.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is Oct. 21 at 9:05 a.m. at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
